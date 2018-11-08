< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Small jet carrying 13 crashed in Mexico; no survivors seen

Posted May 06 2019 03:54PM CDT no survivors seen</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-405275729" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Small jet carrying 13 crashed in Mexico; no survivors seen&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/small-jet-carrying-13-crashed-in-mexico-no-survivors-seen" data-title="Small jet carrying 13 crashed in Mexico; no survivors seen" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/small-jet-carrying-13-crashed-in-mexico-no-survivors-seen" addthis:title="Small jet carrying 13 crashed in Mexico; no survivors seen"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405275729");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405275729-399741426"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405275729-399741426" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 03:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405275729" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>MEXICO CITY (AP) - A private executive jet flying from Las Vegas with three crew members and 10 passengers crashed in northern Mexico over the weekend and there did not appear to be any survivors, authorities said Monday.</p><p>An air search located the downed plane in a remote mountainous area in the municipality of Ocampo on Monday, the Coahuila state government said in a statement.</p><p>"There were no survivors seen," the statement said.</p><p>Personnel from the public safety department and prosecutor's office were making their way to the site. The cause of the crash was under investigation.</p><p>The jet left Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon and had been expected that evening in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, but it never arrived, prompting a search. Flight controllers lost contact with the plane over Coahuila.</p><p>Officials did not release the identities of those aboard.</p><p>Local media reported that the passengers were returning from a weekend trip that included seeing the Saul "Canelo" Alvarez fight on the Las Vegas Strip.</p><p>Mexico's civil aviation authority declined to provide information.</p><p>The plane was registered to Utah-based TVPX, listed as an insurance, customs and trust company. More Home Stories Have you seen Maleah?" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Texas_Equusearch_joins_search_for_Maleah_0_7224134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Texas_Equusearch_joins_search_for_Maleah_0_7224134_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Texas_Equusearch_joins_search_for_Maleah_0_7224134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Texas_Equusearch_joins_search_for_Maleah_0_7224134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Texas_Equusearch_joins_search_for_Maleah_0_7224134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Texas Equusearch is joining the search efforts for 4-year-old Maleah Davis. FOX 26 News Reporter Ivory Hecker reports from the scene of the search in northeast Houston." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>AMBER ALERT: 4-year-old abducted in southwest Houston. Have you seen Maleah?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 07:20AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 12:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Texas Equusearch is joining the search efforts for 4-year-old Maleah Davis on Monday.</p><p>An Amber Alert was issued for little Maleah on Saturday after she was reportedly abducted on Friday night.</p><p>Texas Equusearch is searching the area in northeast Houston that is believed to be the location where Maleah's stepfather, Darion Vence, said he pulled over to check on his tire after hearing a pop and was knocked unconscious by someone on Friday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/buckingham-palace-says-prince-harrys-wife-meghan-has-gone-into-labor-with-their-first-child_" title="Ecstatic Prince Harry says Meghan has 'healthy' baby boy" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give birth to a baby boy" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ecstatic Prince Harry says Meghan has 'healthy' baby boy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">GREGORY KATZ, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 08:07AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 11:14AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LONDON (AP) - A beaming Prince Harry said his wife Meghan gave birth to a baby boy early Monday morning.</p><p>Harry says he's "incredibly proud" of his wife and that they have a healthy baby boy who weighs 7 pounds 3 ounces. He has not yet been named.</p><p>Harry said the child was a little bit overdue and that had given them more time to contemplate names. He says he is ecstatic about the birth of their first child and said more details will be shared in the coming days.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" title="Houston-area weather forecast" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/May_6_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7224381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/May_6_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7224381_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/May_6_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7224381_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/May_6_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7224381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/May_6_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7224381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Meteorologist Stephen Morgan" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News</span>, <span class="author">Stephen Morgan, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 12:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Enjoy today because the rest of the week will bring a daily chance for storms. Today looks partly cloudy and warm with a high in the mid 80s. Starting Tuesday storms become likely and were looking for several rounds of rain through the weekend. Heavy rain will be possible by Friday.</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go and you can enable weather alerts in your county. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/good-day/morning-news/making-the-grade-frederica-kizek-morton-ranch-high-school-" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/vlcsnap-2019-05-06-14h38m58s94_1557171551620_7225464_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/vlcsnap-2019-05-06-14h38m58s94_1557171551620_7225464_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/vlcsnap-2019-05-06-14h38m58s94_1557171551620_7225464_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/vlcsnap-2019-05-06-14h38m58s94_1557171551620_7225464_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/vlcsnap-2019-05-06-14h38m58s94_1557171551620_7225464_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Making the Grade - Frederica Kizek (Morton Ranch High School)</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/good-day/morning-news/houston-based-company-swaggr-makes-socks-out-of-recycled-plastic" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/vlcsnap-2019-05-06-13h22m45s247_1557166975303_7224884_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/vlcsnap-2019-05-06-13h22m45s247_1557166975303_7224884_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/vlcsnap-2019-05-06-13h22m45s247_1557166975303_7224884_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/vlcsnap-2019-05-06-13h22m45s247_1557166975303_7224884_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/vlcsnap-2019-05-06-13h22m45s247_1557166975303_7224884_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston-based company Swaggr makes socks out of recycled plastic</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/wendys-spicy-chicken-nuggets-will-return-to-menu-thanks-to-tweet-from-chance-the-rapper" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/getty_chancerapperwendyssplit_050619_1557163862775_7224164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/getty_chancerapperwendyssplit_050619_1557163862775_7224164_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/getty_chancerapperwendyssplit_050619_1557163862775_7224164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/getty_chancerapperwendyssplit_050619_1557163862775_7224164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/getty_chancerapperwendyssplit_050619_1557163862775_7224164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chance&#x20;the&#x20;Rapper&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;alongside&#x20;another&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;Wendy&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;restaurant&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Emma&#x20;McIntyre&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets will return to menu thanks to tweet from Chance the Rapper</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/money/your-money/2-million-pounds-of-pf-changs-frozen-meals-recalled" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/P.F.%20Chang%27s%20banner_1557164409888.jpg_7224391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/P.F.%20Chang%27s%20banner_1557164409888.jpg_7224391_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/P.F.%20Chang%27s%20banner_1557164409888.jpg_7224391_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/P.F.%20Chang%27s%20banner_1557164409888.jpg_7224391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/P.F.%20Chang%27s%20banner_1557164409888.jpg_7224391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Products&#x20;subject&#x20;to&#x20;recall&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;USDA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 million pounds of P.F. Chang's frozen meals recalled</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/national-news/scientists-identify-new-smaller-cousin-of-9-ton-t-rex" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/GCTAmyT_rex_cousin-5cd07083dd173300c31dd28b_1_May_06_2019_18_04_24_poster_1557166066563_7224871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/GCTAmyT_rex_cousin-5cd07083dd173300c31dd28b_1_May_06_2019_18_04_24_poster_1557166066563_7224871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/GCTAmyT_rex_cousin-5cd07083dd173300c31dd28b_1_May_06_2019_18_04_24_poster_1557166066563_7224871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/GCTAmyT_rex_cousin-5cd07083dd173300c31dd28b_1_May_06_2019_18_04_24_poster_1557166066563_7224871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/GCTAmyT_rex_cousin-5cd07083dd173300c31dd28b_1_May_06_2019_18_04_24_poster_1557166066563_7224871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;newly&#x20;named&#x20;tyrannosauroid&#x20;dinosaur&#x2c;&#x20;Suskityrannus&#x20;hazelae&#x2c;&#x20;stood&#x20;around&#x20;3&#x20;feet&#x20;tall&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;hip&#x20;and&#x20;was&#x20;about&#x20;9&#x20;feet&#x20;long&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;Virginia&#x20;Tech&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Virginia&#x20;Tech&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Scientists identify new, smaller 'cousin' of 9-ton T. rex</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> 