- Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after bones were found in northeast Harris County Tuesday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the bones were found at 11800 Ferndell and have been identified as the remains of 22-year-old Luis Rangel.

Rangel was last seen during the early morning on Saturday, May 18 on Jensen Drive. He was reported missing to Houston police.

Rangel’s car was also found after being burned and abandoned on Lee Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HCSO at 713-221-6000.

Update 1: on 6/13 @HCSOTexas investigated a scene at 11800 Ferndell where human skeletal remains were found. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences positively identified the remains as Luis Rangel h/m 22 yoa.#HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 19, 2019

