- Six men suspected of being behind more than 100 burglaries in the Houston area are behind bars.

Investigators say the group operated in Sugar Land, Houston, Pearland, and various parts of Fort Bend County. They add the men targeted apartment complexes and Indian, Asian, and Middle Eastern communities.

"They would find an individual leaving their apartment -- making the assumption then that no one is home. One or more would go knock on the door and, if there’s no answer, they’d use typical pry force," explained Detective Scott Heinemeyer with the Fort Bend Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Troy Nehls says the group went after gold, jewelry, and cash. Many of the pieces stolen were priceless heirlooms.

"It was a watch that has way too much emotional attachment that I can express in words," said Nashida Subhi. She says the thieves broke into her apartment about two months ago.

One of suspects is Cuban national and the others are from Honduras. Investigators say most of them were relatives.

They add the group's leader, Marvin Manuel Menjivar Mejia, began committing the burglaries a few weeks after coming back to U.S. after being deported

"I can say with certainty that going through some of the records of these individuals,” added Heinemeyer. "They’ve committed felonies in the past, have been deported, and have returned."

All suspects have ICE holds.