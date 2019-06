HPD commanders and police intelligence operations responded to an officer-involved shooting outside a business at 9600 Bissonnet and a Southwest Freeway service road.

reliminary info is an officer discharged a weapon and shot a suspect. The suspect was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The officers involved were Officer David Baskin, an 11 year veteran, and Officer James Baker, a 6 year veteran. Both discharged weapons at the scene.