Police in Mobile, Alabama are investigating a shooting at Ladd Peebles Stadium. At least six people were shot between the ages of 15 and 18, with 10 injuries total, FOX 10 reports.

According to WKRG, authorities say two people are currently in custody and are being questioned, but have not confirmed if they are the shooters.

The stadium was holding a game between Leflore High School and Williamson High School. The game was over when the shooting began, and that a fight had previously broken out in the stands as the game was ending, witnesses told WWLP.

This is a developing story.