- The gunfire broke out on the 5th floor of the Windsor Apartments at 2013 Main and then spilled out into the street.

Police say it started out as an apparent break in but the parties involved know each other.

A man and his girlfriend were inside a 5th-floor apartment when three men broke down the door.

The left the apartment with something but police aren't saying what was taken.

As the trio left the apartment the homeowner fired shots but didn't hit anyone.

Police say he continued to fire at the three men and they returned gunfire striking the homeowner in the torso.

He is expected to survive.

The search for the three suspects continues.