- A white security guard in Ohio has pleaded not guilty to one charge of aggravated menacing after he pulled his gun on a black sheriff's deputy.

It was a simple encounter that could have turned deadly after Deputy Alan Gaston walked into a local IRS office to ask for a phone number. The security guard told Gaston he needed to put his gun in his car.

When Gaston said he couldn't do that, the security guard pointed his gun at Gaston's back, then led Gaston to the elevator with his gun held on him. Gaston says he feared for his life.