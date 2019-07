- It's a dilemma any expectant parents could face - the possibility of having an intersex child.

That means the baby could be born with both male and female genitalia, or their internal organs or hormones released during puberty don’t match.

Estimates suggest that about one in 1,000 people born in the U.S. is intersex. Many babies known as intersex often undergo sex assignment surgery right away, while others might not know they’re intersex until later in life.