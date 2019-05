- The second autopsy was released for the couple killed in Houston Police Department's no-knock raid back in January.

On Thursday, the autopsy for Rhogena Nicholas was released, revealing that she died from four gunshot wounds.

We now know that her husband Dennis Tuttle's death was also declared a homicide, according to the Harris County Medical Examiner.

He was shot in the head and neck area, left shoulder, left forearm, left hand, right wrist, and twice in the left buttock. He also had a wound to his chest, graze wounds to his right forearm, and blunt force injuries to his head, neck, torse, and extremities.

The autopsy report said metabolites of marijuana were found in 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle's bloodstream, but he tested negative for all other substances.

At the time, Tuttle was wearing a knee brace, and his right wrist was bandaged.

Authorities continue investigating the shooting following allegations an officer lied in order to obtain the search warrant authorizing the raid.

Friends of the couple have pushed back against claims the two were criminals.

No comment yet on either autopsy from Houston Police Department.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.