Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims migrants forced to drink from toilets at detention centers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims migrants forced to drink from toilets at detention centers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims migrants forced to drink from toilets at detention centers
Mexico <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415750359" data-article-version="1.0">Search continues for missing boater after deadly high-speed crash</h1> Search continues for missing boater after deadly high-speed crash addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/search-teams-still-looking-for-man-missing-since-sunday-after-boating-accident" addthis:title="Search continues for missing boater after deadly high-speed crash"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415750359.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415750359");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415750359_415754202_192217"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415750359_415754202_192217";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415754202","video":"580064","title":"Search%20continues%20for%20missing%20boater%20after%20deadly%20high-speed%20crash","caption":"FOX%2026%20News%20reporter%20John%20Donnelly","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F01%2FSearch_continues_for_missing_boater_afte_0_7461797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F01%2FSearch_continues_for_missing_boater_after_deadly_580064_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656626899%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DGZ8_CF3p_3PxKPiu7yjAliiIOdY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fsearch-teams-still-looking-for-man-missing-since-sunday-after-boating-accident"}},"createDate":"Jul CDT CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415750359_415754202_192217",video:"580064",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/Search_continues_for_missing_boater_afte_0_7461797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520News%2520reporter%2520John%2520Donnelly",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/01/Search_continues_for_missing_boater_after_deadly_580064_1800.mp4?Expires=1656626899&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=GZ8_CF3p_3PxKPiu7yjAliiIOdY",eventLabel:"Search%20continues%20for%20missing%20boater%20after%20deadly%20high-speed%20crash-415754202",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fsearch-teams-still-looking-for-man-missing-since-sunday-after-boating-accident"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By John Donnelly, FOX 26 News
Posted Jul 01 2019 04:45PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 01 2019 05:08PM CDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 06:04PM CDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/texas%20boat_1562022135564.JPG_7462201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/texas%20boat_1562022135564.JPG_7462201_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/texas%20boat_1562022135564.JPG_7462201_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/texas%20boat_1562022135564.JPG_7462201_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/texas%20boat_1562022135564.JPG_7462201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415750359-415762337" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/texas%20boat_1562022135564.JPG_7462201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/texas%20boat_1562022135564.JPG_7462201_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/texas%20boat_1562022135564.JPG_7462201_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/texas%20boat_1562022135564.JPG_7462201_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/texas%20boat_1562022135564.JPG_7462201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415750359" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - In a search for a missing boater, search teams have found nothing but the hot sun and frustration. Searchers have been scouring the San Jacinto River since a bpoat accident happened <a href="x-apple-data-detectors://13" x-apple-data-detectors="true" x-apple-data-detectors-result="13" x-apple-data-detectors-type="calendar-event">Sunday evening</a>. Three people who believe the missing man is a family member watched with tear filled eyes.<br /> <br /> "I just saw when, they arrived they kept combing the water. As soon as the sheriffs got out here, they closed the river," a family member said.<br /> <br /> Investigators say a bass boat was heading down the river when the driver lost control and slammed into another driver. He and his girlfriend were injured so badly, they were rushed to the hospital. Another man on the boat plunged into the water and hasn't been seen since.<br /> <br /> "If and when the third person who was on the boat is recovered, the defendant will face a murder charge," said Sean Teare, the chief of the Harris County District Attorney's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.<br /> <br /> That is because they believe he was drunk, making this his third DWI. The driver also has a series of criminal convictions and charges from around the area. Investigators plan to go over the boat to see if there was some sort of mechanical failure, but surveillance video from one of the homes show the boat roaring down the river at very high speed. <br /> <br /> People who live along the stretch of river say they often see intoxicated boaters. With the fourth of July falling on a Thursday, law enforcement expects to see a surge of drunken boating.<br /> <br /> "Getting drunk and getting behind he wheel of a boat is just as dangerous, and can result in just as many deaths as doing it behind the wheel of a car. More Home Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/15_year_old_boy_recovering_after_being_s_0_7461597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/15_year_old_boy_recovering_after_being_s_0_7461597_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/15_year_old_boy_recovering_after_being_s_0_7461597_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/15_year_old_boy_recovering_after_being_s_0_7461597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/15_year_old_boy_recovering_after_being_s_0_7461597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 5:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>15-year-old boy shot in neck in north Harris County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 12:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 06:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 15-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the neck in north Harris County.</p><p>Deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office are investigating the shooting on the North Freeway near E Richey Road.</p><p>LifeFlight took the boy to the hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/democratic-presidential-hopeful-julian-castro-comes-to-houston" title="Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro comes to Houston" data-articleId="415716309" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/Democratic_presidential_hopeful_Julian_C_0_7459167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/Democratic_presidential_hopeful_Julian_C_0_7459167_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/Democratic_presidential_hopeful_Julian_C_0_7459167_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/Democratic_presidential_hopeful_Julian_C_0_7459167_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/Democratic_presidential_hopeful_Julian_C_0_7459167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 9:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro comes to Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 01:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 01:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> Democratic Presidential hopeful Julian Castro spoke to Houstonians Sunday as part of the Presidential Speaker Series hosted by the Harris County Democratic Party.</p><p>The former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and San Antonio mayor was welcomed with a standing ovation by a crowd of more than 700 people at St John's Church. Castro took the stage to Selena music.</p><p>Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was also in attendance and rallied the crowd in support of the 44-year-old.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/changes-to-homeless-camping-policy-go-into-effect" title="Changes to homeless camping policy go into effect" data-articleId="415728645" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/01/Changes_to_homeless_camping_policy_go_in_0_7460003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/01/Changes_to_homeless_camping_policy_go_in_0_7460003_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/01/Changes_to_homeless_camping_policy_go_in_0_7460003_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/01/Changes_to_homeless_camping_policy_go_in_0_7460003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/01/Changes_to_homeless_camping_policy_go_in_0_7460003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Changes to the Austin's homeless camping policy are going into effect today after recent approval from Austin City Council. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has details." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Changes to homeless camping policy go into effect</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tierra Neubaum, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 08:42AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 03:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Changes to the Austin's homeless camping policy are going into effect today after recent approval from Austin City Council. </p><p>The changes revoke ordinances that allow police to ticket people for soliciting, camping and sitting or lying down laws.</p><p>People who live under I-35 say the ordinances only overwhelm them with unpaid tickets. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/texas%20boat_1562022135564.JPG_7462201_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/texas%20boat_1562022135564.JPG_7462201_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/texas%20boat_1562022135564.JPG_7462201_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/texas%20boat_1562022135564.JPG_7462201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Search continues for missing boater after deadly high-speed crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/los-angeles-angels-pitcher-tyler-skaggs-unexpectedly-dies-in-texas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies in Texas before Rangers game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/veteran-with-brain-trauma-missing-his-family-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/KEEFE_1562015408484_7461426_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/KEEFE_1562015408484_7461426_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/KEEFE_1562015408484_7461426_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/KEEFE_1562015408484_7461426_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/KEEFE_1562015408484_7461426_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="HPD" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Veteran with brain trauma missing, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/florida-teen-beats-venus-williams-at-wimbledon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1153134399_1562008294604_7461209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1153134399_1562008294604_7461209_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1153134399_1562008294604_7461209_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1153134399_1562008294604_7461209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1153134399_1562008294604_7461209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="US&#x20;player&#x20;Cori&#x20;Gauff&#x20;celebrates&#x20;beating&#x20;US&#x20;player&#x20;Venus&#x20;Williams&#x20;during&#x20;their&#x20;women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;singles&#x20;first&#x20;round&#x20;match&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;Wimbledon&#x20;Championships&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ben&#x20;STANSALL&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;AFP&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida teen beats Venus Williams at Wimbledon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/Weather_update_with_Dr__Jim_Siebert_0_7462189_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/Weather_update_with_Dr__Jim_Siebert_0_7462189_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/Weather_update_with_Dr__Jim_Siebert_0_7462189_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/Weather_update_with_Dr__Jim_Siebert_0_7462189_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/Weather_update_with_Dr__Jim_Siebert_0_7462189_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston-area weather 