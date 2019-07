- Last year, Amber Claussen's softball league surprised her family with a tournament to help them during their most difficult time.

Amber's nephew, Christian Riley Garcia, was one of 10 killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

The gesture lifted their spirits.

"It was probably the first time I'd seen anybody in my family smile in a good few months," Amber recalled.

The family decided the tournament should be an annual event, but to uplift others in Riley's honor.

On Saturday, the tournament will be at Missouri City Community Park to officially kick off the Christian Riley Garcia Foundation.

At 15-years-old, Riley died trying to save his classmates.

"He put himself last. He was trying to get everybody else out of the room," Amber explained.

His family hopes his spirit of selflessness will live on by helping others through the foundation. The proceeds, they say, will go to benefit causes dear to Riley's heart.

"He wanted to be on the military so, of course, any veteran affiliated charities or somebody that needs help," Amber added.

Riley's life is also being honored in a. documentary titled Love Thy Neighbor. It is expected to be finished by Spring 2020.

The tournament is at Missouri City Community Park on Saturday, July 20 from 9:00 a.m.until about 6:00 p.m.

For more details, click here to visit the event's website.