- Memorial Day is near, and if you don’t want to do the grilling yourself, there is a local spot that can do it for you.

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q stopped by FOX 26 to remind us of the delicious barbeque they have to offer.

Rudy’s offers group meals and catering, and a Camo Cup for a Cause, whose donations help veterans transition back into a normal life.

Visit the restaurant’s website to search for a nearby location.