- Just before midnight a 49 year old man, Enrique Ramirez-Ayala stopped at the convenience store on South Post Oak, as he regularly does, on his way home from running his taco truck. As he was coming out of the store, four black males approached him, and robbed him at gun point, then multiple gun shots were fired and the man was killed. The family quickly found out and from them police have learned that he was a good, honest, hard-working father.

Police are asking for help from the public, believing that somebody knows something about these individuals, “They know what they did, their families are going to know what they did. They’re going to talk about this and if these individuals talk to you about this, tell you what they did, come forward. These individuals took a good, honest, innocent man’s life tonight.”

The suspects ran from the parking lot and left in a vehicle described as a white Hyundai Sonata. They drove eastbound on Willomine Way.

If you have any information call the Houston Police Department Homicide division 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.