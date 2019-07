Deadly shooting and apparent robbery in north Harris County on July 9, 2019 Deadly shooting and apparent robbery in north Harris County on July 9, 2019

HOUSTON (FOX 26) — Deputies are investigating an apparent robbery and shooting that resulted in the death of a male suspect and an injury to a male who may have been acting in self-defense.

The shooting was reported at around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday on Trevor Way near Parramatta Lane in north Harris County.

One wounded male was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest where he was later pronounced dead. A second male was taken to the same hospital with a leg wound and may have been robbed by the male who died.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Detective Ruben Martinez told FOX 26 News that deputies are still searching for the second robbery suspect.