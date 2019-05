- On Thursday, nearly 80 restaurants across the country, including more than 20 in the Houston area, will donate a portion of their proceeds to help bring American journalist and Houston native home from Syria.

Austin Tice was reporting on the Syrian civil war in August of 2012 when he was captured and taken hostage. His family has been anxiously awaiting his safe return home for the last 7 years.

US government officials recently said they believe Austin is alive and last year, the FBI announced up to a $1 million reward for information leading to his safe return.

10 percent of proceeds at any of the participating restaurants tonight like Georgia James, One Fifth Mediterranean, UB Preserv, Max's Wine Dive, and Boheme will help supplement the FBI’s reward fund and go directly back to helping Austin reintegrate upon his return.

Austin Tice is a former Eagle Scout and US Marine. The award-winning journalist has had his work published in the Washington Post, McClatchy, and CBS.

Participating Houston restaurants include:

The ‘401 Table and Tap

6700 Ferris St.

Bellaire, TX 77401

(832) 962-7649

bellagreen

2305 W Alabama St

Houston, TX 77098

(713) 533-0777

bellagreen

2501 Research Forest Dr

The Woodlands, TX 77381

(281) 292-4515

Boheme

307 Fairview St.

Houston, TX 77006

(713) 529-1099

Bungalow Heights

1919 Beall St

Houston, TX 77008

(832) 582-7903

Front Porch Pub

217 Gray St

Houston, TX 77002

(713) 571-9571

Fuego’s Saloon

817 Durham Dr

Houston, TX 77707

(713) 384-4541

Georgia James

1100 Westheimer Rd.

Houston, TX 77006

(832) 241-5088

The Gold Fish

724 N. Mesquite

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

(361) 980-7171

Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen

2631 Underwood Rd

La Porte, TX 77571

(281) 470-7424

Güero’s Taco Bar

1412 S Congress Ave.

Austin, TX 78704

(512) 447-7688

Jason’s Deli Dairy Ashford

14604 Memorial Dr.

Houston, TX 77079

(281) 531-1999

JCI Grill

701 Town and Country Blvd

#1700

Houston, TX 77024

(713) 973-9143

Jimmy Changas

5144 Center St

Pasadena, TX 77505

(713) 575-2700

Luby’s

1414 Waugh Drive

Houston, TX 77019

(713) 528-0880

Luby’s

1727 Old Spanish Trail

Houston, TX 77054

(713) 797-0078

Luby’s

1743 Post Oak Blvd

Houston, TX 77056

(713) 622-1713

Luby’s

9797A South Post Oak Rd

Houston, TX 77096

(713) 728-4841

Lytle Land & Cattle Co.

1150 E South. 11th St.

Abilene, TX 79602

(325) 677-1925

Max’s Wine Dive

214 Fairview St., Ste. 2

Houston, TX 77006

(713) 528-9200

Max’s Wine Dive

4720 Washington Ave., Ste. B

Houston, TX 77007

(713) 880-8737

One Fifth Mediterranean

1658 Westheimer Rd.

Houston, TX 77006

(713) 955-1024

Porch Swing Pub

69 Heights Blvd

Houston, TX 77707

(713) 880-8700

Saint Arnold Beer Garden

2000 Lyons Ave.

Houston, TX 77020

(832) 588-4424

Sharon’s Barbeque

849 E Hwy 80

Abilene, TX 79601

(325) 672-3330

Sharon’s Barbeque South

2050 Antilley Rd.

Abilene, TX 79606

(325) 704-4352

UB Preserv

1609 Westheimer Rd.

Houston, TX 77006

(346) 406-5923