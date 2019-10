Waco PD is reporting a possible shooting at off-campus apartments. Students are instructed to seek shelter away from doors and windows.

At this time, the university has given the all clear to resume activities as normal.

BAYLOR ALERT: THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Dangerous Situation! Seek secure shelter immediately, away from doors and windows. (NOT WEATHER RELATED) More info to follow. — Baylor University (@Baylor) October 3, 2019

The reported shooting occurred at Eastgate Apartments just off-campus.

BAYLOR ALERT: Waco Police Department reported a shooting at the Eastgate Apartments at 1912 South Fifth Street. Stay away from the area and shelter in place. — Baylor University (@Baylor) October 3, 2019