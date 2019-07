U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol February 7, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol February 7, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made a claim that border police agents are forcing migrants to drink out of toilets.

After visiting a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Texas, Ocasio-Cortez says officers were keeping women in cells with no water, forcing them to drink out of toilets.

She plans to visit more detention centers along the southern border.