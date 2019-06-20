Photos released in the New England Journal of Medicine show a 17-year-old Nevada boy’s jaw in pieces after his vape pen exploded in his mouth.

The teen, identified by his mother as Austin, received the e-cigarette as a gift from his mother so that he could quit smoking cigarettes, according to The Washington Post . Austin’s mother, Kalani Burton, said she warned her son of the possibility of the device exploding, but he’d told her he’d done enough research.

But in March 2018 after having the device for about a month, it exploded in Austin’s mouth. The blast was so strong, it cracked his jaw, shattered a small piece of the bone and knocked out some of his teeth.