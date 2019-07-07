< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story416787869" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416787869" data-article-version="1.0">Rapinoe fuses politics with World Cup win, faces criticism</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/rapinoe-fuses-politics-with-world-cup-win-faces-criticism">FOX 26 Houston staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 08:10PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> World Cup win, faces criticism"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416787869.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416787869");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416787869-416787840"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Megan Rapinoe of USA poses with her Golden boot and player of the tournament awards during the 2019 FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Megan Rapinoe of USA poses with her Golden boot and player of the tournament awards during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416787869-416787840" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Megan Rapinoe of USA poses with her Golden boot and player of the tournament awards during the 2019 FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Megan Rapinoe of USA poses with her Golden boot and player of the tournament awards during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/rapinoe-fuses-politics-with-world-cup-win-faces-criticism">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 08:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416787869" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>LYON, France (AP) - A Women's World Cup stirred by heated debates on politics, pay and technology saw the narratives fused in Sunday's final by the undisputed and outspoken star of the tournament: Megan Rapinoe.</p> <p>By opening the scoring with a penalty awarded after a video review, Rapinoe claimed a sixth goal and - thanks to three assists and playing fewer minutes - finished as the Golden Boot winner of the most-watched FIFA women's tournament.</p> <p>Winning the top player prize provided the pink-haired captain renowned for her individuality and activism with a platform for both after the Americans completed their title defense with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands.</p> <p>The forward got to collect her scoring trophy before the main prize was handed out in Lyon, and revel in the adulation.</p> <p>But only after the introduction of French President Emmanuel Macron and FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino for the on-field trophy presentation was followed by boos and chants of "equal pay" - thousands taking up Rapinoe's campaign for more equitable prize money from the World Cup organizers and compensation from the U.S. federation.</p> <p>"A little public shame never hurt anyone," Rapinoe said with a winners' medal around her neck. "So I am down with it."</p> <p>Not down with a visit to the White House, though, with Rapinoe's rejection of a post-tournament visit delivered publicly in a video that emerged during the World Cup.</p> <p>"Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!" President Donald Trump responded in tweet that lit up the tournament. "Finish the job!"</p> <p>When the job was finished Sunday, thanks to Rose Lavelle also scoring, only congratulations came from Trump - for the entire team.</p> <p>"Great and exciting play," he tweeted. "America is proud of you all!"</p> <p>In the hours before the Americans won a record fourth World Cup, Rapinoe found an advocate for the pursuit of greater pay equality in the French president.</p> <p>"We need to go progressively toward that," Macron said. "We should progressively converge."</p> <p>That is undermined by the prize money for the men's World Cup in 2022 jumping to $440 million when the women's teams will only split $60 million in 2023.</p> <p>This time, it is only half that.</p> <p>Victory gave the Americans $4 million - double the amount earned four years ago - as part of a $30 million prize pot but lagging the $38 million earned by France for lifting the men's trophy last July in Moscow.</p> <p>On the eve of the final, sitting in the same news conference position occupied by Infantino a day earlier, Rapinoe rebuked the head of soccer's governing body for disrespecting women as the prize-money gulf widens with the winners of the men's World Cups.</p> <p>Rapinoe chose not to confront Infantino on the field.</p> <p>"There was a wry smile, for sure," she said. "He knows. He did say we'll have a conversation or something. I said, 'I'd love to.'"</p> <p>Rapinoe has something to be thankful to Infantino for: the introduction of VAR, which has had a disruptive debut in women's soccer as referees and players have adjusted to the new technology. Replays confirmed Dutch defender Stefanie van der Gragt's high challenge on striker Alex Morgan and Rapinoe took on penalty duties for her 50th international goal.</p> <p>"VAR wouldn't miss the final, she had to show up somewhere," Rapinoe said. "It has gotten a lot of stick in the tournament. There's some inconsistencies but this is the first time all these referees have actually used it. So overall I think it's been pretty good."</p> <p>What has been less of a success were FIFA's efforts at attracting fans to some games.</p> <p>FIFA knows it has to do more to raise attendance. The sellout crowd of 58,000 on Sunday was a rarity.</p> <p>In a month when FIFA challenged the world to "Dare to Shine," efforts were dimmed by marketing mishaps around ticket promotions that saw swathes of empty seats in stadiums.</p> <p>The choice of venue will be scrutinized more closely with FIFA now realizing going to stronger soccer cities - rather than Montpellier and Nice - could have produced fuller stadiums.</p> <p>"A lot can be done to popularize our sport a bit more, like the men's World Cup is kind of seen as a destination even for those that aren't pure football fans," said Sarai Bareman, FIFA's head of women's soccer. "We need to do a lot more to promote the game to attract that kind of fan."</p> <p>While the United States, Canada and Mexico were picked last year as joint hosts of the 2026 men's World Cup, FIFA has yet to pick the destination for its next women's showpiece in four years and the decision could be delayed again.</p> <p>The FIFA Council was due to make the pick in March but Infantino said Friday the bidding process might have to be re-opened after revealing plans to expand the tournament from 24 to 32 teams.</p> <p>In a sign of soaring interest in the women's game, FIFA already has nine countries interested in hosting in 2023: Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and South Korea.</p> <p>Rapinoe will be hoping players aren't still fighting over pay by then.</p> <p>"Everyone's is kind of asking what's next and what we want to come of all this," she said. "It's to stop having the conversation about equal pay, are we worth it, the investment piece. ... <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Home Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/boydsoccer_1562545222305_7486186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/boydsoccer_1562545222305_7486186_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/boydsoccer_1562545222305_7486186_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/boydsoccer_1562545222305_7486186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/boydsoccer_1562545222305_7486186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler Boyd #21 of the United States jumps for the ball during the CONCACAF GOLD CUP Quarterfinal match of USA v Curacao&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US men also seek soccer title, face Mexico for Gold Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 07:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHICAGO (AP) - Remember the U.S. men's soccer team?</p><p>It's also playing for a trophy on Sunday, taking on Mexico at Soldier Field in the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean.</p><p>Gone from the national sports consciousness since its October 2017 loss at Trinidad and Tobago ended a streak of seven straight World Cup appearances, the men's program is trying to regroup under new coach Gregg Berhalter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/zoo-vandals-let-bobcat-raccoon-briefly-escape-police-say-1" title="Zoo vandals let bobcat, raccoon briefly escape, police say" data-articleId="416780290" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1077343666_1562537389509_7485769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1077343666_1562537389509_7485769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1077343666_1562537389509_7485769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1077343666_1562537389509_7485769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1077343666_1562537389509_7485769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Sergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Zoo vandals let bobcat, raccoon briefly escape, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 05:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for whoever cut locks and fencing on exhibits at a New Mexico zoo, allowing four animals, including a bobcat, to escape before they were quickly found nearby.</p><p>Police in Roswell, New Mexico, say they discovered the vandalism after a visitor noticed cut fencing at the red-tailed hawk exhibit Sunday. The zoo was evacuated as staff discovered that other vandalized enclosures had freed a raccoon, two raccoon-like coatimundis and a bobcat.</p><p>Officials say the animals were all found within 20 minutes in non-public zookeeper areas.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/human-bones-found-at-park-in-channelview" title="Human bones found at park in Channelview" data-articleId="416755745" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/channelview_1562537228299_7486111_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/channelview_1562537228299_7486111_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/channelview_1562537228299_7486111_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/channelview_1562537228299_7486111_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/channelview_1562537228299_7486111_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Human bones found at park in Channelview</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 05:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Channelview citizen reported a bone found at Moncrief Park, and it has been confirmed to belong to a human.</p><p>A citizen at Moncrief Park, 16800 Bear Bayou in Channelview notified one of our @HCSOTexas Park units of a possible human bone found while she walked in the park. A review by the Harris Co Institute of Forensic Sciences has determined it to be a human bone. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/census-questions-and-gerrymandering-in-the-high-court-what-s-your-point"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/SCOTUS_and_Gerrymandering_0_7482139_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="SCOTUS_and_Gerrymandering_0_20190706080548"/> </figure> <h3>Census questions and gerrymandering in the high court - What's Your Point</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/same-sex-marriage-and-the-supreme-court-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/SCOTUS_and_Same_sex_marriage_0_7481096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="SCOTUS_and_Same_sex_marriage_0_20190706075634"/> </figure> <h3>Same sex marriage and the Supreme Court - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/scotus-and-the-second-amendment-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/SCOTUS_and_Second_Amendment_0_7480487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="SCOTUS_and_Second_Amendment_0_20190706075208"/> </figure> <h3>SCOTUS and the second amendment - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1077343666_1562537389509_7485769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1077343666_1562537389509_7485769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1077343666_1562537389509_7485769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sergei&#x20;Chuzavkov&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Zoo vandals let bobcat, raccoon briefly escape, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/human-bones-found-at-park-in-channelview" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/channelview_1562537228299_7486111_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/channelview_1562537228299_7486111_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/channelview_1562537228299_7486111_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/channelview_1562537228299_7486111_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/channelview_1562537228299_7486111_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Human bones found at park in Channelview</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/uk-ambassador-called-trump-administration-clumsy-and-inept-in-leaked-memo" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/darrochtrump_1562536866471_7486110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/darrochtrump_1562536866471_7486110_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/darrochtrump_1562536866471_7486110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/darrochtrump_1562536866471_7486110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/darrochtrump_1562536866471_7486110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>UK ambassador called Trump administration 'clumsy and inept' in leaked memo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-deputies-find-2-children-in-car-with-passed-out-adults-in-front-seats" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/hillsborough%20kids%20rescued%20from%20car_1562535294231.jpg_7485759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/hillsborough%20kids%20rescued%20from%20car_1562535294231.jpg_7485759_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/hillsborough%20kids%20rescued%20from%20car_1562535294231.jpg_7485759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/hillsborough%20kids%20rescued%20from%20car_1562535294231.jpg_7485759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/hillsborough%20kids%20rescued%20from%20car_1562535294231.jpg_7485759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Hillsborough&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hillsborough deputies find 2 children in car with passed out adults in front seats</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/colorado-sheriff-s-office-bloodhound-helps-find-missing-12-year-old-girl-in-wyoming" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Jefferson&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Colorado sheriff's office bloodhound helps find missing 12-year-old girl in Wyoming</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <div class="legal">
<div class="footer-links secondary">
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC Public File</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC Public File</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-for-kriv">EEOC Public File (KRIV)</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-ktxh">EEOC Public File (KTXH)</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/2109956-story">Jobs at Fox 26 & My20 Vision</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</footer> 