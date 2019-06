- The legendary rap group Geto Boys put Houston on the map and one of its members is the iconic Bushwick Bill. Bill started out with the group as a dancer and then elevated to rapper. He's made a long list of solo albums on his own.

Unfortunately, Bill shocked the world last month when he announced he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He appeared on FOX 26's The Isiah Factor Uncensored on May 17 and talked with Isiah Carey about his fight with cancer, the scheduled Geto Boys tour, which later fell apart and writing new songs.

Richard Stephen Shaw, a Jamaican-American rapper better known by his stage name Bushwick Bill. He is best known as a member of the pioneering Texas hip hop group Geto Boys, a group he originally joined as a dancer in 1986 as Little Billy.