Rap legend Bushwick Bill still alive and fighting pancreatic cancer Posted Jun 09 2019 12:45PM CDT
Video Posted May 17 2019 10:49PM CDT
Updated Jun 09 2019 01:15PM CDT url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bushwick%20Bill%20tweet_1560103853374.jpg_7368061_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411648676-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bushwick%20Bill%20tweet_1560103853374.jpg_7368061_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411648676-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Bushwick Bill tweet_1560103853374.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/17/Houston_legend_Bushwick_Bill_fighting_st_0_7286660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411648676-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Houston_legend_Bushwick_Bill_fighting_st_0_20190518034932"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-411648676-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="4" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img HOUSTON (FOX 26) - The legendary rap group Geto Boys put Houston on the map and one of its members is the iconic Bushwick Bill. Bill started out with the group as a dancer and then elevated to rapper. He's made a long list of solo albums on his own.

Unfortunately, Bill shocked the world last month when he announced he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He appeared on FOX 26's The Isiah Factor Uncensored on May 17 and talked with Isiah Carey about his fight with cancer, the scheduled Geto Boys tour, which later fell apart and writing new songs.

Richard Stephen Shaw, a Jamaican-American rapper better known by his stage name Bushwick Bill. He is best known as a member of the pioneering Texas hip hop group Geto Boys, a group he originally joined as a dancer in 1986 as Little Billy. Body of Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed found

Posted Jun 09 2019 09:48AM CDT
Updated Jun 09 2019 09:55AM CDT

US Coast Guard confirms that the Galveston County Marine Unit has discovered the body of Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed.

From the Kemah Police Department:

It is with very heavy hearts that we share this news with you. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. June 9 declared 'Maleah Davis Day' in Houston

By FOX 26 Houston staff

Posted Jun 06 2019 04:10PM CDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 05:42PM CDT

The city has issued a proclamation to make June 9 "Maleah Davis Day."

In addition, City Hall will turn the lights pink in honor of the little girl, and there will be a walk near the area on Sunday. Participants are asked to wear her favorite color, or a shirt with her face.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also released a statement remembering Maleah as a "sweet beautiful, and innocent little girl who deserved a chance to enjoy life just like any other child." Temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 90s, coupled with high humidity that will yield peak heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees.</p><p>Take extra precaustions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. 