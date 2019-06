The death of 4-year-old Maleah Davis was caused by "homicidal violence", according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Maleah's remains were found on a roadside in Arkansas on May 31, nearly a month after she was reported missing from Houston.

Authorities were able to find the remains just hours after Derion Vence, Maleah Davis' mother's ex-fiance, confessed to Quanell X that Maleah is dead . He said it was an accident and that he dumped her body in Arkansas.