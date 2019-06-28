< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> Furniture Bank</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/megan-rapinoe-says-she-stands-by-the-comments-she-made-about-not-going-to-white-house"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1158019235%20THUMB_1561671624444.jpg_7451645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Megan Rapinoe says she ‘stands by the comments' she made about not going to White House"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/megan-rapinoe-says-she-stands-by-the-comments-she-made-about-not-going-to-white-house">Megan Rapinoe says she ‘stands by the comments' she made about not going to White House</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/chick-fil-a-worker-leaps-through-drive-thru-window-to-save-choking-boy"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/chick%20fil%20a%20worker%20jumps%20out%20of%20window_1561741052281.jpg_7454034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chick-fil-A worker leaps through drive-thru window to save choking boy"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/chick-fil-a-worker-leaps-through-drive-thru-window-to-save-choking-boy">Chick-fil-A worker leaps through drive-thru window to save choking boy</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/police-make-arrest-in-mackenzie-lueck-disappearance-contractor-says-suspect-wanted-secret-room"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Police arrest 31-year-old man on murder, kidnapping charges"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/police-make-arrest-in-mackenzie-lueck-disappearance-contractor-says-suspect-wanted-secret-room">Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Police arrest 31-year-old man on murder, kidnapping charges</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/community/no-kids-on-the-floor-houston-furniture-bank">No Kids on the Floor! | Houston Furniture Bank</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/megan-rapinoe-says-she-stands-by-the-comments-she-made-about-not-going-to-white-house">Megan Rapinoe says she ‘stands by the comments' she made about not going to White House</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/chick-fil-a-worker-leaps-through-drive-thru-window-to-save-choking-boy">Chick-fil-A worker leaps through drive-thru window to save choking boy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/police-make-arrest-in-mackenzie-lueck-disappearance-contractor-says-suspect-wanted-secret-room">Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Police arrest 31-year-old man on murder, kidnapping charges</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/asiafest-2019">AsiaFest 2019</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/one-tank-trip-columbus-texas">One Tank Trip: Columbus, Texas</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415311403" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415311403" data-article-version="1.0">Puppy broken out of hot car in northeast Houston</h1> </header> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415311403.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415311403");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415311403-415310956"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/hotcarpuppy_1561753159014_7454553_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/hotcarpuppy_1561753159014_7454553_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/hotcarpuppy_1561753159014_7454553_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/hotcarpuppy_1561753159014_7454553_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/hotcarpuppy_1561753159014_7454553_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415311403-415310956" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/hotcarpuppy_1561753159014_7454553_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/hotcarpuppy_1561753159014_7454553_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/hotcarpuppy_1561753159014_7454553_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/hotcarpuppy_1561753159014_7454553_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/hotcarpuppy_1561753159014_7454553_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/puppy-broken-out-of-hot-car-in-northeast-houston">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415311403" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - A puppy trapped in a hot car for about an hour was broken out by an animal cruelty investigator. </p> <p>The animal is being evaluated and treated. </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">PUPPY LEFT IN HOT CAR: <a href="https://twitter.com/Pct1Constable?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pct1Constable</a> animal cruelty investigator had to take immediate action to save a puppy left in a locked and hot vehicle. 4200 W 34th St. Approx 2pm. Located owner who says pup had been inside vehicle about 1 hr. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Maleah Davis' death caused by 'homicidal violence', medical examiner says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 11:16AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 11:40AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The death of 4-year-old Maleah Davis was caused by "homicidal violence", according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.</p><p>Maleah's remains were found on a roadside in Arkansas on May 31, nearly a month after she was reported missing from Houston.</p><p>Authorities were able to find the remains just hours after Derion Vence, Maleah Davis' mother's ex-fiance, confessed to Quanell X that Maleah is dead . He said it was an accident and that he dumped her body in Arkansas.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/uswnt-heads-off-to-womens-world-cup-semifinals-after-beating-france-2-1" title="USWNT heads off to Women's World Cup semifinals after beating France 2-1" data-articleId="415318139" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USWNT&#39;s Megan Rapinoe&nbsp;celebrates scoring the first goal for her team during the quarterfinals match against France in Parc&nbsp;des Princes stadium in Paris, France on June 28, 2019.&nbsp;(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT heads off to Women's World Cup semifinals after beating France 2-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:57PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 04:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women’s National Team is moving on to the Women’s World Cup semifinals after defeating host team France 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Friday.</p><p>Within five minutes of the game’s outset, Megan Rapinoe’s free kick gave her team an early lead.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/megan-rapinoe-says-she-stands-by-the-comments-she-made-about-not-going-to-white-house" title="Megan Rapinoe says she ‘stands by the comments' she made about not going to White House" data-articleId="415167211" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Megan_Rapinoe_stands_by_her_comments_abo_0_7454487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Megan_Rapinoe_stands_by_her_comments_abo_0_7454487_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Megan_Rapinoe_stands_by_her_comments_abo_0_7454487_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Megan_Rapinoe_stands_by_her_comments_abo_0_7454487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Megan_Rapinoe_stands_by_her_comments_abo_0_7454487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. soccer player, Megan Rapinoe, stands by her comments about not going to the White House." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Megan Rapinoe says she ‘stands by the comments' she made about not going to White House</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 02:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Megan Rapinoe, U.S. Women’s National Team soccer star, said on Thursday that she stands by her comments about not visiting the White House if the USA wins the Women’s World Cup. </p><p>“I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with the exception of the expletive,” the USWNT co-captain said. “My mom would be very upset about that.” </p><p>Rapinoe, 33, made the initial comments during an interview with Eight by Eight Magazine in January in which she was asked if she was excited about the prospect of going to the White House. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/puppy-broken-out-of-hot-car-in-northeast-houston" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/hotcarpuppy_1561753159014_7454553_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/hotcarpuppy_1561753159014_7454553_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/hotcarpuppy_1561753159014_7454553_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/hotcarpuppy_1561753159014_7454553_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/hotcarpuppy_1561753159014_7454553_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Puppy broken out of hot car in northeast Houston</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/community/no-kids-on-the-floor-houston-furniture-bank" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/HOLA_HOUSTON___Houston_Furniture_Bank_20_0_7454498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/HOLA_HOUSTON___Houston_Furniture_Bank_20_0_7454498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/HOLA_HOUSTON___Houston_Furniture_Bank_20_0_7454498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/HOLA_HOUSTON___Houston_Furniture_Bank_20_0_7454498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/HOLA_HOUSTON___Houston_Furniture_Bank_20_0_7454498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No Kids on the Floor! | Houston Furniture Bank</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/megan-rapinoe-says-she-stands-by-the-comments-she-made-about-not-going-to-white-house" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1158019235%20THUMB_1561671624444.jpg_7451645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1158019235%20THUMB_1561671624444.jpg_7451645_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1158019235%20THUMB_1561671624444.jpg_7451645_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1158019235%20THUMB_1561671624444.jpg_7451645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1158019235%20THUMB_1561671624444.jpg_7451645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;USA&#x20;celebrates&#x20;after&#x20;scoring&#x20;her&#x20;sides&#x20;first&#x20;goal&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;penalty&#x20;spot&#x20;in&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;France&#x20;Round&#x20;Of&#x20;16&#x20;match&#x20;between&#x20;Spain&#x20;and&#x20;USA&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;June&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Reims&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Marc&#x20;Atkins&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Megan Rapinoe says she ‘stands by the comments' she made about not going to White House</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/white-supremacist-sentenced-to-life-in-prison-for-deadly-charlottesville-car-attack" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/26/James%20Alex%20Fields%20Jr.%20pic_1543246329314.jpg_6439295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/26/James%20Alex%20Fields%20Jr.%20pic_1543246329314.jpg_6439295_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/26/James%20Alex%20Fields%20Jr.%20pic_1543246329314.jpg_6439295_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/26/James%20Alex%20Fields%20Jr.%20pic_1543246329314.jpg_6439295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/26/James%20Alex%20Fields%20Jr.%20pic_1543246329314.jpg_6439295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>White supremacist sentenced to life in prison for deadly Charlottesville car attack</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jimmy-carter-trump-won-2016-election-because-the-russians-interfered-on-his-behalf-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jimmy Carter: Trump won 2016 election 'because the Russians interfered on his behalf'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> 