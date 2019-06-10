< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Protesters call for Cardinal DiNardo to resign

By Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News

Posted Jun 10 2019 06:43PM CDT

Video Posted Jun 10 2019 05:55PM CDT

Updated Jun 10 2019 07:03PM CDT class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411916849.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411916849");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411916849_411901343_185589"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411916849_411901343_185589";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411901343","video":"573082","title":"Protesters%20call%20for%20Cardinal%20Dinardo%20to%20resign","caption":"FOX%2026%20News%20reporter%20Natalie%20Hee","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F10%2FProtesters_call_for_Cardinal_Dinardo_to__0_7378589_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F10%2FProtesters_call_for_Cardinal_Dinardo_to_resign_573082_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654815318%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DoOkN2uM5BhlkGpz-y5NJUVQho0Y","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fprotesters-call-for-cardinal-dinardo-to-resign"}},"createDate":"Jun 10 2019 05:55PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411916849_411901343_185589",video:"573082",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Protesters_call_for_Cardinal_Dinardo_to__0_7378589_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520News%2520reporter%2520Natalie%2520Hee",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/10/Protesters_call_for_Cardinal_Dinardo_to_resign_573082_1800.mp4?Expires=1654815318&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=oOkN2uM5BhlkGpz-y5NJUVQho0Y",eventLabel:"Protesters%20call%20for%20Cardinal%20Dinardo%20to%20resign-411901343",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fprotesters-call-for-cardinal-dinardo-to-resign"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News

Posted Jun 10 2019 06:43PM CDT

Video Posted Jun 10 2019 05:55PM CDT

Updated Jun 10 2019 07:03PM CDT <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/snap_1560210128645_7380220_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/snap_1560210128645_7380220_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/snap_1560210128645_7380220_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/snap_1560210128645_7380220_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/snap_1560210128645_7380220_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411916849-411916824" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/snap_1560210128645_7380220_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/snap_1560210128645_7380220_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/snap_1560210128645_7380220_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/snap_1560210128645_7380220_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/snap_1560210128645_7380220_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411916849" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, also known as SNAP, is calling for the resignation of Cardinal Daniel DiNardo from his position as president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).</p><p>SNAP said DiNardo no longer possesses the moral authority to lead the organization, citing several examples where they said DiNardo mishandled cases of sexual misconduct. <span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span microsoft="" sans="" serif="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black"> </span></span></span></span></span></span></p><p>Michael Norris, president of SNAP Houston, said DiNardo knew about the sex abuse allegations of at least six different priests in the Galveston/Houston area for months, even years, but didn’t do enough to properly address the issue.</p><p>“He knew about Rossi for two years and he didn’t tell anyone. He knew about La Rosa Lopez for nine months and he didn’t tell anyone. He makes us wait until the press finds out about it. I mean what does he know? What other perpetrators are out there that he’s not telling us about,” Norris said.</p><p>Monsignor Frank Rossi is accused of having a sexual relationship with a married woman he was counseling. The details were released in a report published by the Associated Press.</p><p>Former Conroe priest Manuel la Rosa Lopez has been charged with sexually abusing multiple children.</p><p>The calls for DiNardo’s resignation come just one day before an annual U.S. bishops meeting in Baltimore. DiNardo is expected to call for new policies that will hold accused church leaders accountable.</p><p>Dr. Franceso Cesareo serves as the chairman of the National Sex Abuse review board, which is set up bishops. Cesareo said there’s a systemic issue that needs to involve additional layers of checks and balances.</p><p>“We want to make sure it’s a system that’s not just exclusively lead by bishops when an allegation is made against a bishop, but that the laity be part of that process,” Cesareo said.</p><p>Cesareo said the practice of reassigning church leaders to other parishes or ministries is outdated.</p><p> </p><p>“When we see the reassignment of different priests and parishes, what we’re really looking at are historical cases that go back decades as opposed to current practices because that was something was addressed in 2002,” Cesario said.</p><p>“There’s one policy only that will work — zero tolerance. If you abuse a child, you can’t be cured of that they need to be removed from children period,” Norris said.</p><p>In a statement, the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston responded, “Cardinal DiNardo will continue working with like-minded reformers at all levels of the Church to fight the evil of abuse in all its forms. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy from League City</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 07:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old little boy from League City.</p><p>Malakhi weighs 35 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last seen on June 4 near Estella Court at around 9:30 p.m.</p><p>Malakhi Bankhead was last seen with Katherine Ulrich, 21, and Cody Bankhead, 24. Ulrich is described as having numerous tattoos, and Bankhead is described as having a scar on his upper arm.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/helicopter-crashes-into-midtown-manhattan-building" title="Helicopter crashes into the Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan; 1 dead" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Helicopter_crash_aftermath_0_7377095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Helicopter_crash_aftermath_0_7377095_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Helicopter_crash_aftermath_0_7377095_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Helicopter_crash_aftermath_0_7377095_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Helicopter_crash_aftermath_0_7377095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A helicopter crashed into the AXA Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan during a rainstorm on Monday afternoon, killing the pilot, according to emergency officials." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Helicopter crashes into the Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan; 1 dead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 01:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:31PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A helicopter crashed into the AXA Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan during a rainstorm on Monday afternoon, killing the pilot, according to emergency officials.</p><p>FDNY and NYPD personnel responded to 787 7th Avenue, between West 51st Street and West 52nd Street, at about 2 p.m., officials said. That area is just north of Times Square.</p><p>An Agusta A109E helicopter with one person on board crashed into the building, which is 1750 feet high, at about 1:45 p.m., the FAA said in a statement .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-steals-car-with-girl-in-backseat-leads-deputies-on-high-speed-chase" title="Teen arrested after car stolen with 4-year-old girl in back seat" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Stolen_car_and_4_year_old_child_taken_on_0_7369517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Stolen_car_and_4_year_old_child_taken_on_0_7369517_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Stolen_car_and_4_year_old_child_taken_on_0_7369517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Stolen_car_and_4_year_old_child_taken_on_0_7369517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Stolen_car_and_4_year_old_child_taken_on_0_7369517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Reporter Lindsey Henry" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen arrested after car stolen with 4-year-old girl in back seat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:32AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 12:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection to the kidnapping of 4-year-old girl who was in the back seat of a car when it was stolen from outside of a Spring gas station. The girl has since been reunited with her family.</p><p>The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office says the girl’s mother quickly went into the gas station around 11 p.m. Sunday and left the car running. That’s when deputies say someone rode up on a bicycle, got in the car, and drove off with the girl still in the back seat.</p><p>Deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office spotted the car and a pursuit ensued. The pursit lasted about 15 to 20 minutes and reached speeds around 120 mph. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle, but a wrecker found it abandoned.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-officer-gives-young-boy-walking-alone-ride-home-buys-groceries-for-his-family"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/THUMB%20GROCERIES_1560213158197.jpg_7378781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Officer James Riley gave a young boy who was walking alone a ride home and also bought his family groceries, according to a Facebook post by the Austin Police Department. (Photo Courtesy: Austin Police Department)" title="THUMB GROCERIES_1560213158197.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Police officer gives young boy walking alone ride home, buys groceries for his family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hardcore-buffalo-spin-ny-ice-cream-shop-debuts-wing-sauce-flavor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/thumb%20ice%20cream_1560210304307.jpg_7380222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lake Effect Ice Cream debuted a wing sauce ice cream flavor called "Medium, Extra Creamy." (Photo Credit: Lake Effect Ice Cream)" title="thumb ice cream_1560210304307.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>'Hardcore Buffalo spin': NY ice cream shop debuts wing sauce flavor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/protesters-call-for-cardinal-dinardo-to-resign"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/snap_1560210128645_7380220_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="snap_1560210128645.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>Protesters call for Cardinal DiNardo to resign</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/photos-of-travelers-and-license-plates-stolen-in-data-breach-us-customs-and-border-protection-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_cbpfacialrectech_061019_1560209000205_7379161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A facial recognition camera is shown at Miami International Airport in a file photo taken on Feb. 27, 2018. id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/amber-alert-issued-for-2-year-old-boy-in-league-city" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/malakhi_1560212842367_7380433_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/malakhi_1560212842367_7380433_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/malakhi_1560212842367_7380433_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/malakhi_1560212842367_7380433_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/malakhi_1560212842367_7380433_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy from League City</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hardcore-buffalo-spin-ny-ice-cream-shop-debuts-wing-sauce-flavor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/thumb%20ice%20cream_1560210304307.jpg_7380222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/thumb%20ice%20cream_1560210304307.jpg_7380222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/thumb%20ice%20cream_1560210304307.jpg_7380222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/thumb%20ice%20cream_1560210304307.jpg_7380222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/thumb%20ice%20cream_1560210304307.jpg_7380222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lake&#x20;Effect&#x20;Ice&#x20;Cream&#x20;debuted&#x20;a&#x20;wing&#x20;sauce&#x20;ice&#x20;cream&#x20;flavor&#x20;called&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Medium&#x2c;&#x20;Extra&#x20;Creamy&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Lake&#x20;Effect&#x20;Ice&#x20;Cream&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Hardcore Buffalo spin': NY ice cream shop debuts wing sauce flavor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/protesters-call-for-cardinal-dinardo-to-resign" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/snap_1560210128645_7380220_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/snap_1560210128645_7380220_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/snap_1560210128645_7380220_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/snap_1560210128645_7380220_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/snap_1560210128645_7380220_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Protesters call for Cardinal DiNardo to resign</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/photos-of-travelers-and-license-plates-stolen-in-data-breach-us-customs-and-border-protection-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_cbpfacialrectech_061019_1560209000205_7379161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_cbpfacialrectech_061019_1560209000205_7379161_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_cbpfacialrectech_061019_1560209000205_7379161_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_cbpfacialrectech_061019_1560209000205_7379161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_cbpfacialrectech_061019_1560209000205_7379161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;facial&#x20;recognition&#x20;camera&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;at&#x20;Miami&#x20;International&#x20;Airport&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;taken&#x20;on&#x20;Feb&#x2e;&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Photos of travelers and license plates stolen in data breach, US Customs and Border Protection says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/aj-freund-s-mother-gives-birth-to-baby-girl-while-in-jail-report-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/joann%20cunningham%20-%20aj%20freund_1560206844467.jpg_7378634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/joann%20cunningham%20-%20aj%20freund_1560206844467.jpg_7378634_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/joann%20cunningham%20-%20aj%20freund_1560206844467.jpg_7378634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, 