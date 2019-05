- Governor Greg Abbott is expected to sign a bill making it illegal in Texas to send someone nude or sexual pictures if they didn't ask for them.

House Bill 2789 makes sending unsolicited nudes a Class-C misdemeanor, which could come with a fine of $500 and a year in jail.

The bill is being backed by the founder of Austin-based dating app "Bumble", which says you can't go around exposing yourself in public, so it shouldn't be acceptable to do it online, either.

If it becomes law, it could face court challenges from freedom of speech advocates.