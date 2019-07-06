< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Pride celebrations in Europe mark 50 years since Stonewall By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jul 06 2019 09:37PM CDT Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community take part in the annual Pride Parade on 6th July, 2019 in London,United Kingdom. (photo by Claire Doherty/In Pictures via Getty Images) Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community take part in the annual Pride Parade on 6th July, 2019 in London,United Kingdom. (photo by Claire Doherty/In Pictures via Getty Images) Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community take part in the annual Pride Parade on 6th July, 2019 in London,United Kingdom. (photo by Claire Doherty/In Pictures via Getty Images) Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community take part in the annual Pride Parade on 6th July, 2019 in London,United Kingdom. (photo by Claire Doherty/In Pictures via Getty Images) Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community take part in the annual Pride Parade on 6th July, 2019 in London,United Kingdom. (photo by Claire Doherty/In Pictures via Getty Images) (photo by Claire Doherty/In Pictures via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/pride-celebrations-in-europe-mark-50-years-since-stonewall">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 09:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416691858" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>MADRID (AP) - European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades that also became platforms for political demands and a push back against far-right populist parties.</p> <p>This year's events in London, Madrid and Budapest mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn uprising in New York against police persecution, a turning point in the modern gay rights movement.</p> <p>The Spanish capital's parade, one of the largest in the world, also became on Saturday the stage for the bursting of political tensions when police had to escort home center-right politicians out of the parade after LGTBQ activists blocked them from continuing half-way into the course.</p> <p>The protesters, some of them hurling water bottles at the politicians, expressed anger over the center-right Citizens party's close ties to Vox, an uber-conservative party that has recently made inroads in Spanish politics and that activists perceive as an instigator of homophobia.</p> <p>Vox officials, whose votes were key last month in electing a new conservative Madrid mayor also supported by Citizens, have proposed moving next year's pride parade out of the city center, while regional leader Rocío Monasterio has said the celebrations "denigrate people's dignity" and include "explicit sexual acts in the streets."</p> <p>"When a mother, a father step outside with children from their home, they don't have to be exposed to that spectacle," Monasterio told a conservative website last week.</p> <p>Citizens had defended its right to join the pride celebrations despite refusing to sign the march's manifesto, which called on political parties not to support anti-LGBTQ policies by the far-right.</p> <p>Beatriz Gimeno, a long-time LGBTQ activist and far-left Podemos (We Can) party lawmaker, told The Associated Press that "reactionary" remarks by the far-right were a reminder of how relevant the battle for gay rights remains.</p> <p>"Faced with attitudes that take us 20 or 30 years back, we need to tell them that we'll take not even one step back," Gimeno said.</p> <p>Despite the brief confrontation between politicians and activists, Saturday's parade was attended by hundreds of thousands in a largely festive mood.</p> <p>The official march preceding the parade called for better care for elder LGBTQ people and a nation-wide law that, among other long-running demands, would standardize rights for transgender people across the country.</p> <p>"Elders without closets," read a street-long white banner carried by protesters marching along Madrid's main artery. Members of the first generation of Spanish gay rights activists were at the front, followed by the colorful parade of floats decorated profusely with rainbow flags.</p> <p>Arny Carrasco, a 67-year-old man from a small town, said he had missed few pride celebrations for the past two decades, but that Saturday's felt "special" for its focus on the elderly.</p> <p>"The gay community has shown society different ways of relating to each other and it's about time that we don't feel that we need to get back into the closet when we become older," Carrasco said, citing how nursing homes, for example, are ill-prepared to cater the needs of LGBTQ people, especially transgender men and women.</p> <p>In London, hundreds of thousands also poured into the streets of London for Britain's biggest pride parade. Some 30,000 participants, including uniformed police and firefighters, marched while many more lining the streets cheered and waved rainbow flags.</p> <p>Organizers said they had aimed to increase the event's diversity, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he hoped it would be the biggest-ever Pride parade.</p> <p>Alison Camps, co-chair of Pride in London, said "it's vital that we remember that Pride is not just one day a year - we must fight for the rights of all members of our community all year round."</p> <p>In the Hungarian capital, Budapest, thousands also took part in a pride parade that stressed calls for acceptance and the right to live without fear.</p> <p>__</p> <p>AP reporter Jill Lawless contributed from London.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/harris-county-sheriff-s-deputy-dies-while-responding-to-a-stabbing-suffered-unknown-medical-crisis" title="Harris County sheriff's deputy dies while responding to a stabbing, suffered unknown medical crisis" data-articleId="416640894" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/Deputy_dies_of_medical_emergency_after_r_0_7484277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/Deputy_dies_of_medical_emergency_after_r_0_7484277_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/Deputy_dies_of_medical_emergency_after_r_0_7484277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/Deputy_dies_of_medical_emergency_after_r_0_7484277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/Deputy_dies_of_medical_emergency_after_r_0_7484277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 Maria Salazar" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Harris County sheriff's deputy dies while responding to a stabbing, suffered unknown medical crisis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span>, <span class="author">Maria Salazar, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 02:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 06:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Harris County Sheriff's Office is saddened to report the passing of Deputy Omar Diaz, age 39.</p><p>Deputy Diaz was on duty, assisting at the scene of an assault in the 7500 block of Stone Pine Lane on Saturday morning, when he fell ill. Deputy Diaz was taken to Northwest Hospital, where he died shortly thereafter at 8:22 a.m.</p><p>Diaz leaves behind a wife and daughter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/biden-says-he-was-wrong-in-comments-about-segregationists" title="Biden says he was wrong in comments about segregationists" data-articleId="416681294" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Vice President Joe Biden&nbsp;(DoD News photo by EJ Hersom)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Biden says he was wrong in comments about segregationists</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 08:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SUMTER, S.C. (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday apologized for recent comments about working with segregationist senators in his early days in the U.S. Senate, saying he understands now his remarks could have been offensive to some.</p><p>"Was I wrong a few weeks ago?" Biden asked a mostly black audience of several hundred in Sumter during the first day of a weekend visit to South Carolina. "Yes, I was. I regret it, and I'm sorry for any of the pain of misconception that caused anybody."</p><p>Biden's comments came as he and rival presidential candidate Kamala Harris were set to circle each other while campaigning Sunday in South Carolina, the first Southern state to vote in next year's primary and a crucial proving ground for candidates seeking support of black Democrats. Biden defended his record on racial issues and reminded voters of his ties to former President Barack Obama, whose popularity in South Carolina remains high.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/the-latest-trump-considers-executive-order-on-census-citizenship-question" title="The Latest: Trump considers executive order on census citizenship question" data-articleId="416680894" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Trump_considering_executive_order_to_add_0_7478773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Trump_considering_executive_order_to_add_0_7478773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Trump_considering_executive_order_to_add_0_7478773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Trump_considering_executive_order_to_add_0_7478773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Trump_considering_executive_order_to_add_0_7478773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The Latest: Trump considers executive order on census citizenship question</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 08:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the legal fight over adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census:</p><p>6:30 p.m.</p><p>President Donald Trump says he is "very seriously" considering an executive order to get a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 