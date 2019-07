- Precinct 4 deputies are searching for a man they say scammed a woman out of $6,000 after he told her he was a contractor.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 18000 block of Grotto Point Drive after receiving a call about a theft. The victim said she paid Jason Sanchez, 34, the money as a down payment to complete a home improvement project.

According to the victim, as of July 28, Sanchez hasn’t started the project or returned any of her calls, as he has blocked her phone number.

Anyone with information on Sanchez is urged to contact law enforcement.