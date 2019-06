- As temperatures rise in Houston and many families head to the pool or beach, accidental deaths rise. Rip currents, falls, and unattended children can all be a cause for a sudden tragedy.

Water safety and swim skills are incredibly important to prevent drowning in both children and adults. Knowing what to do if you can't swim in fall in, or if a rip current takes hold can be the difference between life and death.

The Houston Health Department has many tips and advice for preventing an accidental drowning, as well as resources for water safety and drowning prevention.

There are plenty of resources in the Houston area for swimming lessons and water safety classes. You can start by checking out The Judah Brown Project., the YMCA of Greater Houston, and the Red Cross.