- An overnight fatal crash has left a lot of Houstonians stunned.

Local socialite Peter "PJ" Simien was killed about 2:30 a.m. Monday on I-10 Katy Freeway in a single car accident when his Jeep Wrangler veered into the text dot sand barrels at the exit ramp.

His Jeep rolled over several times and Simien was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

PJ was a friend of FOX 26, and I had the honor of covering him for several stories, including his Christmas tree giveaway, and his beloved dog Blaze, who, at one point, went viral and even got a shoutout from Jay-Z.

His last day was spent doing what he loved, being the life of the party.