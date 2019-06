- "There are life and death consequences for decisions being made over there at that office," said Houston Police Union President Joe Gamaldi.

To say Gamaldi is upset with Harris County DA Kim Ogg would be a huge understatement.

A social media post Gamaldi wrote about 21-year-old Anthony Conway had already been shared thousands of times.

"People are just shocked and appalled that the DA's office would cur a deal with someone who shot someone in the face twice," said Gamaldi.

Court records reveal Conway was charged with a felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in May of last year.

The document says the state moves to reduce the felony to unlawfully carrying a weapon a class A misdemeanor.

His sentence was 180 days in jail.

"And guess what he did after he got put after that 6 months," Gamaldi said. "Now he's wanted for murder for shooting a poor defenseless business owner Mr. Ayala who owns a taco truck in town he's part of the crew who killed him."

Gamaldi and the DA's office both agree last year Conway shot his victim two times in the face.

"Who in the community thinks it's a good idea to allow someone who would shoot them in the face and rob them to be out in 6 months nobody agrees with that," Gamaldi said.

A source with the DA's office says the victim shot twice in the face was not permanently hurt changed his story a few times and this was no ordinary robbery.

The 21-year-old Conway does have a lengthy criminal history that began when he was only 14 years old.

The DA's office sent us this prepared statement:

"Our thoughts are with the family of Enrique Ayala Ramirez. Anthony Conway is charged with Capital Murder and if convicted will never again set foot in this community or any other community he faces life in prison or the death penalty.

There is private and personal information pertaining to Conway's last arrest which we are prohibited from discussing publicly which factored into the trial prosecutors decision to reach an agreement for Conway to plead guilty to unlawfully carrying a weapon."