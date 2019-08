Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl that was last seen leaving the CPS Center in an unknown direction of travel.

According to HPD, the center is located at 6300 Chimney Rock. Petra Alvarez was last seen wearing blue shorts and a striped blouse.

Alvarez is described as being 5’6” and 130 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.