- Khiry Karim went missing on Wednesday and was last seen leaving the 3100 block of Hayes Road in an unknown direction of travel. He was wearing a red or blue polo shirt and khaki pants.

Khiry is a 10-year-old black male. He is 4 feet 11 inches and weighs 75 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, and a light brown complexion.

Khiry went missing in November 2017 and was safely reunited with his family.

If you have any information about Khiry's whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 and the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.