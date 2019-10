- Police are investigating a reported robbery and shooting in north Houston.

It happened around 3:25 p.m. on 1823 W Mount Houston at Burger King. The caller reported a robbery and possibly someone shot.

An unknown black male entered the business brandishing a weapon as he leapt over the counter. A struggle ensued between the manager and the suspect. The gun was discharged one time, a female complainant was struck in upper right shoulder and she was transported to the hospital. She is currently in stable condition.

The suspect is a black male, roughly about 6 feet tall and was wearing a bright red shirt and gray or khaki type pants. He left running down the side of the bayou. Nothing was stolen that law enforcement can tell, as everything was accounted for after the struggle happened. The pair went to the ground fighting over the weapon. Once the weapon was discharged, the suspect left the premises.

The female who was shot was an employee at the business. She tried to assist manager as he was struggling with the suspect. She is in stable condition with non life threatening injuries.