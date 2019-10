- A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in north Harris County. Investigators are searching for the person responsible.

On Wednesday night at about 6:45 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Ella and Willow Timber in reference to an auto pedestrian accident.

Upon arrival, they found a 13-year-old female with serious bodily injury. The female was transported by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

Details indicated a dark colored vehicle was traveling southbound on Ella. The female was with her family and entered the roadway and was struck by the unidentified vehicle and thrown approximately 40 feet off the roadway. The vehicle then left the scene of the accident without leaving proper information, and investigators are still looking for the vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division.

Her brother was with her on a bicycle and was not struck. He entered the roadway before the rest of the family.

The Harris County traffic division is following up the investigation.

