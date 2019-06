- When it comes to social media, it seems as if everyone is always looking for the perfect background... it’s getting easier to find those spots as more and more “Instagramable places” are popping up.

Julie Gray owner of Playhaus, who is not from Houston, moved here three days before Hurricane Harvey and says she fell in love with the city, wanting to bring street art from outside the four walls to the inside.

She teamed up with local Houston artist for an new immersive street art installation that is all things H-Town.

Playhaus is located in east downtown on Commerce Street. Admission is $38 for adults, $25 for kids ages 3 and up.