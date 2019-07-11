< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417683800" data-article-version="1.0">Pit bulls reportedly terrorizing Mission Bend, attacking multiple dogs</h1> </header> By <a href="mailto:natasha.geigel@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/pit-bulls-reportedly-terrorizing-mission-bend-attacking-multiple-dogs">Natasha Geigel, FOX 26 News</a>
Posted Jul 11 2019 10:13PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 11 2019 09:27PM CDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 10:14PM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/pit-bulls-reportedly-terrorizing-mission-bend-attacking-multiple-dogs" addthis:title="Pit bulls reportedly terrorizing Mission Bend, attacking multiple dogs"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417683800.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417683800");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_417683800_417672387_154659"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_417683800_417672387_154659";this.videosJson='[{"id":"417672387","video":"583543","title":"Neighbors%20say%20dogs%20are%20putting%20their%20children%20and%20animals%20in%20danger","caption":"FOX%2026%20reporter%20Natasha%20Geigel","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F11%2FNeighbors_say_dogs_are_putting_their_chi_0_7516625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F11%2FNeighbors_say_dogs_are_putting_their_children_an_583543_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657506473%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DHOevoXI-7eu9tHj7p1QuRLuDRYg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fpit-bulls-reportedly-terrorizing-mission-bend-attacking-multiple-dogs"}},"createDate":"Jul 11 2019 09:27PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417683800_417672387_154659",video:"583543",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/Neighbors_say_dogs_are_putting_their_chi_0_7516625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520reporter%2520Natasha%2520Geigel",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/11/Neighbors_say_dogs_are_putting_their_children_an_583543_1800.mp4?Expires=1657506473&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=HOevoXI-7eu9tHj7p1QuRLuDRYg",eventLabel:"Neighbors%20say%20dogs%20are%20putting%20their%20children%20and%20animals%20in%20danger-417672387",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fpit-bulls-reportedly-terrorizing-mission-bend-attacking-multiple-dogs"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:natasha.geigel@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/pit-bulls-reportedly-terrorizing-mission-bend-attacking-multiple-dogs">Natasha Geigel, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 10:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-417683800"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 09:27PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 10:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-417683800" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417683800-417685406"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/mission%20pits_1562901270841.JPG_7517159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/mission%20pits_1562901270841.JPG_7517159_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/mission%20pits_1562901270841.JPG_7517159_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/mission%20pits_1562901270841.JPG_7517159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/mission%20pits_1562901270841.JPG_7517159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417683800-417685406" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/mission%20pits_1562901270841.JPG_7517159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/mission%20pits_1562901270841.JPG_7517159_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/mission%20pits_1562901270841.JPG_7517159_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/mission%20pits_1562901270841.JPG_7517159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/mission%20pits_1562901270841.JPG_7517159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417683800" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MISSION BEND, Texas</strong> - Residents terrorized by pit bulls roaming freely in their streets, this according to neighbors living in the Mission Bend Subdivision. They claim the dogs are responsible for several attacks against their pets, and pose a threat to children in the neighborhood. </p><p>“I couldn’t get close enough to my dog to save him. I could only let him protect me, and I felt helpless it made me feel sick," Rebecca Balderrama said. </p><p>Balderrama has lived in her quiet Mission Bend neighborhood for 20 years, and has always felt safe, u<a href="x-apple-data-detectors://0" x-apple-data-detectors="true" x-apple-data-detectors-result="0" x-apple-data-detectors-type="calendar-event">ntil Thursday morning</a>, when she was about to take her dog for a walk and three pit bulls, unleashed, passed her house. </p><p>Her 7-year-old dog, Smokey, bolted after them. You can see in video that Rebecca sent us when the pit bulls came back and attacked Smokey.</p><p>Rebecca says, “I just started screaming and slashing my leash, and then I picked up the water hose. I turn the water hose on as I ran out the door, and I was trying to spray them but it had the sprinkler on. So I was trying to hit them, and he wouldn’t let go.” </p><p>Good Samaritans stepped in to help save her dog. Rebecca rushed Smokey to the vet, and sent us images showing the lacerations and deep puncture wounds he received during the attack. We’re told Smokey will survive.</p><p>Other neighbors claimed their dogs were attacked by the same pack later that morning. We called Harris County animal control and they confirmed three calls came in today reporting the attacks, claiming the same address for the dogs owners. The house is right next to a playground and daycare.</p><p>Rebecca says the pit bulls were roaming around the same time kids were outside playing telling us, “The teacher put them up on the sled up here under the tarp she told everybody to get up there while I took her, because they walked over here. I took her in my car around to there, she got the van came back and picked up the kids."</p><p>We went to the home and met one of the pit bulls' owners. She didn’t want her face shown. We showed her the video of the attack, but she claims there are plenty of pit bulls in the area that roam around, and denied the dogs in the video were hers. FOX 26 did observe several unleashed dogs, some pit bulls, in the area. Neighbors are wanting Harris County to step in.</p><p>“We have children that come here. I walk my dogs. More Home Stories

Suspect arrested after 18-month-old Dallas boy's body found at landfill
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 11 2019 10:46AM CDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 03:50PM CDT

Tropical Storm Barry in gulf, Louisiana braces for possible weekend hurricane
By KEVIN McGILL and REBECCA SANTANA, Associated Press
Posted Jul 11 2019 05:50AM CDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 12:20PM CDT

Houston-area weather forecast
By Stephen Morgan, FOX 26 News, Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News
Posted May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 09:46PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Suspect_arrested_after_18_month_old_Dall_0_7516647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Suspect_arrested_after_18_month_old_Dall_0_7516647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Suspect_arrested_after_18_month_old_Dall_0_7516647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Suspect_arrested_after_18_month_old_Dall_0_7516647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Suspect_arrested_after_18_month_old_Dall_0_7516647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Steven Dial reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect arrested after 18-month-old Dallas boy's body found at landfill</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span The body of a missing Dallas toddler was located Thursday morning in an area landfill after being put in a dumpster by his aunt's boyfriend.

Video from SKY 4 showed crime scene investigators, specially-trained search dogs and the Dallas County medical examiner at a regional landfill in Rowlett. They appeared to be focused on one particular area.

Dallas Police Department confirmed 18-month-old Cedric Jackson is dead. His body was found in the landfill just after 11 a.m. They appeared to be focused on one particular area.</p><p>Dallas Police Department confirmed 18-month-old Cedric Jackson is dead. Tropical Storm Barry formed off the coast of Louisiana on Thursday and threatened to blow ashore as a hurricane with relatively weak winds but torrential rains that could test the flood-control improvements made in New Orleans since Hurricane Katrina 14 years ago.

Forecasters said the first hurricane of the Atlantic season could hit the state's swampy southern tip on Friday, with downpours that could go on for hours as the storm pushes inland.

Plaquemines Parish, at Louisiana's southeastern tip, ordered the mandatory evacuation of as many as 10,000 people. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared an emergency and said National Guard troops and high-water vehicles will be positioned all over the state. Louisiana Gov. As Tropical Storm Barry gains strength and moves toward Louisiana, it's main effects on the Houston area will be the chance for scattered storms, especially near the coast. A rain band could move through today, Friday and/or Saturday. Otherwise, expect hot weather with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Landfall for Barry is expected around midday on Saturday along the middle Louisiana coast.

With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free. A rain band could move through today, Friday and/or Saturday. Otherwise, expect hot weather with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Landfall for Barry is expected around midday on Saturday along the middle Louisiana coast.</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. (Austin Police Department) " title="KTBC kidnapping suspects car_1562859651097.jpg_7515014_ver1.0_1280_720_1562878721400.jpg-407693.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Search for kidnapping suspects who approached girls on their way to school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chick-fil-a-manager-changes-96-year-old-wwii-veterans-tire-in-beautiful-act-of-kindness"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Chick%20Fil%20A%20act%20of%20kindness_1562888241716.jpg_7516422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chick-Fil-A manager Daryl Howard is seen coming to the aid of a 96-year-old man with a flat tire outside of a restaurant in Severn, Maryland. 