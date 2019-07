- A petition calling for the official Halloween holiday to be moved from October 31 to the last Saturday in October is gaining ground.

Its original goal was to collect 75,000 signatures, which was just upgraded to 150,000 after reaching that goal.

The authors of the petition are calling for a "safer, longer, stress-free celebration", hoping that holding Halloween on a weekend instead of a weekday will allow for more parents to accompany their kids and make a bigger day of it.

Concerns over Halloween safety are rising with more distracted drivers on the roads late. 3,800 Halloween-related injuries are reported each year, due to lack of visibility and parental absence.

Additionally, over half of millennials call Halloween their favorite holiday, giving the cause a supportive base to dedicate a whole day off to the spooky celebration.