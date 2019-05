CROSBY, Texas (FOX 26) — Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting in the Crosby area northeast of Houston.

The shooting was reported at around 5:18 p.m. Tuesday on Crosby Lynchburg Road near Cypress Drive.

After someone had contacted HCSO about a distrubance in the street, deputies arrived to find one person wounded. Deputies are searching for the shooting suspect and the injured person was taken to a hospital.