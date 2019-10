- An 11-year-old boy who suddenly collapsed at football practice last week has died. His family said they still don’t know the cause of his death.

It was just another Tuesday evening at club football practice last week when Joshua Miles ran over to see his 11-year-old son, Josiah collapsed on the ground, unresponsive.

“As soon as practice was over, Josiah collapsed. The coach called me over there and said, ‘Josh, Josh, come over. Josiah's on the ground. They were trying to do CPR and everything on him because he wasn't breathing. He just kind of went out and they said it looked like he was having a seizure,” Miles continued.

As paramedics rushed Josiah to Texas Children’s Hospital, the immediate thought was that something had happened with his heart. But hours later, doctors discovered that the blood vessels in Josiah’s brain had burst and the 11-year-old was brain-dead.

Three days later, Josiah passed away. With no prior medical conditions, the reasons how or why it happened still remain a mystery.

“The doctors actually still can't figure out what happened. They weren't able to give us any answers,” Miles said.

“They have done genetic testing on us to figure out what could have done this. They're really baffled,” said Monica Miles, Josiah’s mom.

Josiah was a 6th grader at Krimmel Intermediate School in Klein ISD. He was an honor roll student, played safety and wide receiver for club football and was also a basketball and baseball player, according to his parents.

His family doesn’t believe it was a football injury because the team was not doing any hits that day.

The family’s journey to finding peace is ongoing.

“Out of nowhere, you can have friends over and then five minutes later, you cry and you think you have no more tears to cry. Where do you keep coming from?” Monica said.

Until then, they’re finding ways to keep Josiah’s memory alive.

“We found out today that every organ was donated and every recipient accepted. So we are happy and we are grateful that he can live on with someone else,” Monica said.

“That's what Josiah wanted. He wanted to make a difference. He made me a proud father. He made me very proud,” Miles said.

His parents described him as a sweet, well-mannered kid with a pure heart.

His friend, Shamir Thomas said Josiah was like a little brother to him.

“He taught me about hope. Not to quit about the things that I love. He taught that you know, if you love to do something, then do it. Don't hesitate because you don't want nobody to take your spot,” Thomas said.

Josiah was the youngest of three siblings.

His funeral or “home going” is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 11.