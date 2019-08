- The Dunning boys are hitting the zoo before the oldest has to go back to school, and Dad John admits things are a little different this year.

"We pay a lot of attention to what's going on. They're in a pretty safe school. The school has implemented drills. I'm not sure what they're called. Active shooter drills,” he said.

Active shooters drills. At an elementary school. Unusual? Not these days. Remember. The Santa Fe school shooting was just last school year. El Paso was just a few weeks ago. Last week. authorities around the country managed to stop three mass shootings before they happened. Crime Stoppers is urging parents and students to take some steps to help stay safe this year.

1) Never make a threat against a school it's a crime.

2) Monitor your child's social media accounts.

3) Don't tolerate bullying

4) Know the school's emergency plan.

5) Students have the best intelligence about what's happening.

Rania Mankarious says the "no snitching" culture among kids is disappearing as they become more aware.

"At the end of the day they know that another student may be doing something scary and they know that that could mean for them," she said.

The challenge is to get the kids to feel safe to call in a tip.

Parents, you know kids aren't going to talk on the phone to strangers. They barely talk to you, so Crime Stoppers has developed this app.

The rules are the same as on the phone line (713) 222-TIPS. It's all anonymous. Crime Stoppers has helped get over three hundred guns out of area schools since 1997.