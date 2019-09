- This video of horses in neck deep water made many people angry, causing an outcry on social media.

"It's very hard to take, my crew was like 'don't go on TV they're going to come after you again,'" said Darolyn Butler, owner of Cypress Trails Ranch. "I need to tell my side of the story."

This is not the first time Butler has been in the crosshairs of social media users.

Another similar video from 2016 went national.

"To sit behind a computer and rattle off some hateful phrases because you're so judgmental is not very nice," Butler said.

The haters were all over Butler because of last Thursday's flood.

"Everything from tarred and feathered, live in a FEMA trailer with rats for company, it was pretty grotesque," said Butler.

She says she began evacuating her horses last Tuesday night.

But just like everyone else, Imelda took her by surprise.

"The video that was shot was like the last 6 horses being let out," Butler said."It was an organized evacuation, it wasn't a rescue, we had not put out a plea for help."

All 75 of the horses survived.

They are rescue horses. Butler's ranch is littered with dogs no one wanted but her.

She's been neighbors with Cypress Creek for 45 years and says she didn't have a problem with flooding until a few years ago. Butler says she's in talks with FEMA to relocate but says she needs to be near the Greenway Trails.

She says she loves all the animals on her ranch and puts their lives and those of her employees before her own.

"To think I would endanger them purposely is crazy," she said.