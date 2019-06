Investigators have made an arrest in the death of 11-year-old Kamren Jones while he was sleeping in his Channelview home.

On June 26, 2019, Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit Investigators and Harris County Sheriff's Office Gang Task Force Investigators arrested Sonnie Reyes.

The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 8. The suspects fired more than a dozen times — hitting the home in the 15000 of North Brentwood Drive.