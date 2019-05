- Montgomery County dispatchers took a call for a stabbing at The Plantation of the Woodlands Apartments.

According to MSCO, the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. at 3720 College Park.

Authorities say initial reports were that a person was attacked in the bathroom and the victim of the attack stabbed the attacker.

The person who was stabbed left the scene with medics performing CPR.

The victim was pronounced deceased at Memorial Hermann Woodlands Hospital. MCSO is currently on the scene.