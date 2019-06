- Chief Stephen Carlisle with the Roman Forest Police Department in New Caney said around 9:40 a.m. Monday, one of his motorcycle officers-- Greg Sammon, 59, was injured while escorting an oversized load at 610 North and Kirkpatrick in northeast Houston.

“He was involved in a crash while escorting some heavy equipment. He was dragged a good distance,” Carlisle said.

Investigators said it happened when a truck crashed into Sammon’s motorcycle, dragging him under the front side of the vehicle, according to Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

“The moment this happened, I started getting calls from all the departments around here. We’re very supportive of each other and it’s a good family in itself,” Carlisle said.

Sammon was rushed to Memorial Hermann hospital with non-life threatening injuries and remains at the hospital in good condition.

The law enforcement veteran came to Roman Forest PD roughly four years ago, retiring after 30 years with the Humble Police Dept.

“He’s a really good guy. He’s been involved in police work for 33 years. He seems to be good, seems to be in good condition. His friends and family are here. He’s in great care and we do ask for prayers for him,” Carlisle said.

Houston police are still investigating what exactly happened. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said no charges are expected at this time. Authorities said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.