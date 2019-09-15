< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Deputy-involved shooting leaves man dead in Katy: Harris County Sheriff's Office
Posted Sep 15 2019 05:40PM CDT
Video Posted Sep 15 2019 09:20PM CDT
Updated Sep 15 2019 09:48PM CDT KATY, Texas - A deputy-involved shooting has left one man dead in Katy, Harris County deputies say.

According to HCSO, deputies responded to the 24000 block of Wassail Way when they received a call about a family disturbance. 

Deputies say a man has been shot and pronounced dead. No deputies were injured. According to HCSO, the man may have been intoxicated and armed. Authorities say he may have possibly fired shots inside the home.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they made sure a woman and two teens were safe and set up a perimeter around the home. Sheriff Gonzales said the man tried to flee and jumped over several fences. That's when he encountered one of the deputies and pulled out his pistol. The deputy then shot the man, killing him.

HCSO says the deputy has been with the department for four years. The incident is currently under investigation. Preliminary info: an Officer-Involved Shooting has occurred. A male has been shot & pronounced deceased. No deputies injured. Limited info at this time. 