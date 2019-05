- Saturday was the first time a local nurse reunited with a little boy she helped save after he was shot during a road rage incident near a gas station on Southwest Freeway.

Joanna Lopez, the off-duty Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital nurse who attended to 1-year-old Brandon Ross before EMS arrived at the gas station, was with her husband the day the child was shot. He called 911.

Brandon’s mother and father are grateful to the nurse and others for their help.

“Brandon’s father and I want to thank each and every person who opened their arms to us and who prayed for our son following the senseless act that harmed him and our family. We are extremely grateful for the care Brandon received before and during his time in the hospital. We are looking forward to being home as a family and ask for privacy as Brandon recovers. God is love,” Summon Rudolph, Brandon’s mother, said.