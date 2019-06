- He was a Harlem drug kingpin who became a pop culture icon depicted in the movie by Denzel Washington in "American Gangster". Frank Lucas died today at the age of 88.

He once ran a billion dollar business smuggling heroin. He was known for cutting out the middlemen by buying the heroin directly from his source in Southeast Asia, and smuggling it back in the coffins of American servicemen.

His New Jersey home was raided in 1975, and Lucas was sentenced to 70 years in prison. But, he provided evidence that led to other drug-related convictions, and he only served 5 years. He was busted again on drug charges in 1984 and served another 7 years.