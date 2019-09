- “Just give me my money,” said Ray Neal. “I trusted him.”

Neal is mad and who can blame him.

He says he researched transmission shops on line before picking Houston Transmission Specialists on Jones Road.

“We saw where he had five stars, so we thought this would be a good repair shop to send our vehicle,” Neal said.

On June 4, Neal says he gave shop owner Scott Courville $5,000, then another $2,000 later in the month to have parts shipped from Germany.

“Which totaled out to be $7,212,” said Neal.

Neal says he’s got nothing to show for his $7,000.

We asked Arthur Fernandez what he has to show for the $2,800 he says he gave Scott Courville.

“Nothing more than a car that needs to be repaired,” he said.

Like Ray Neal Fernandez says he trusted Scott Courville.

“I get a phone call saying my car needs to get picked up or it will be towed to a storage lot,” said Fernandez. “I was pretty mad.”

We first tried to contact Scott Courville last Friday.

Days pass and we hear nothing from him.

We returned to Houston Transmission Specialists on Jones Road Wednesday. Most of the customers cars were gone and now there’s an out of business sign.

We tried calling Courville again to no avail.

What would Ray Neal say to him?

“There’s nothing I can say to him, there’s no words to say to him,” Neal said. “I don’t even want to see him. All I want is my money back.”