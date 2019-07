- On Tuesday at 6:20 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 4800 Old Greenhouse Road in Houston.

A victim suffering from a gunshot wound was located, and was transported by ambulance with CPR in progress.

@HCSOTexas units responded to Old Greenhouse/Windy Stone. Deputies found an occupant (adult female) in a car had been shot. Suspect car fled prop to units arrival. Victim transported by ambulance in critical condition. Investigators & CSU are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/fsCwy0WcYe — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 17, 2019

Investigation is in progress, this is a developing story.