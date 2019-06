- NFL running back Adrian Peterson will be providing the All Day Elite Camp to help young athletes focus on skill development, competition, while providing a fun and engaging atmosphere.

The camp will be held on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 at St. Thomas High School (4500 Memorial Drive, Houston. TX 77007).

Founder of the professional gym, O Athletik, Peterson prides himself in providing training for aspiring athletes.

Junior Camp is for youth in grades 6-8, and Senior Camp is for grades 9-12.

All junior and senior camp attendees will receive a camp shirt, a swag bag of goodies, a group photo, and more.

Can't make the All Day Elite Camp? O Athletik is offering an additional Summer Camp for ages 10-12, June 17-19 for only $35 per day.

For more information, visit www.alldayelitecamp.com and www.oathletik.com/camps.

Peterson has spent the past 11 years in the NFL. He played for the Minnesota Vikings for 10 years before moving on to join the New Orleans Saints, followed by the Arizona Cardinals.