<!-- VIDEO PLAYER STORY --> News Brief for Tuesday, August 20, 2019 Aug 20 2019 06:31PM CDT 20 2019 06:31PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424793025_424792819_153801",video:"596714",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/20/Fox_26_News_Brief_for_Tuesday__August_20_0_7605446_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252026%2520News%2520Brief%2520for%2520Tuesday%252C%2520August%252020%252C%25202019",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/20/Fox_26_News_Brief_for_Tuesday__August_20__2019_596714_1800.mp4?Expires=1660951876&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=X-0SUDMtfTI9SD30llUjFee692s",eventLabel:"Fox%2026%20News%20Brief%20for%20Tuesday%2C%20August%2020%2C%202019-424792819",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fnews-brief-for-tuesday-august-20-2019"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Jonathan Martin, FOX 26 News, Lauren Moos
Posted Aug 20 2019 06:33PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 20 2019 06:31PM CDT
Updated Aug 20 2019 06:36PM CDT

Parents are angry about Magnolia ISD's new bus stops. Some children are walking one to two miles to their new stop, and according to parents, there are no sidewalks, but plenty of sexual predators.

A University of Houston student came face to face with an armed carjacker, and escaped unharmed.

Two inmates have been caught after escaping the Liberty County Jail.

Fifteen months after a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe High School, the district elevated its state academic rating. More Home Stories

24 families displaced by 2-alarm fire at northeast Harris Co. apartment complex
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Aug 23 2019 05:41AM CDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 06:01AM CDT

A 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in northeast Harris County damaged 24 units and forced dozens out of their homes.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Haverstock Hill Apartments near Aldine Bender and Lee Road around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

Several fire departments helped battle the blaze. data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/23/24_families_displaced_by_2_alarm_fire_at_0_7611441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/23/24_families_displaced_by_2_alarm_fire_at_0_7611441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/23/24_families_displaced_by_2_alarm_fire_at_0_7611441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/23/24_families_displaced_by_2_alarm_fire_at_0_7611441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/23/24_families_displaced_by_2_alarm_fire_at_0_7611441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Reporter Lindsey Henry" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>24 families displaced by 2-alarm fire at northeast Harris Co. apartment complex</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 05:41AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 06:01AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in northeast Harris County damaged 24 units and forced dozens out of their homes.</p><p>Firefighters responded to a fire at the Haverstock Hill Apartments near Aldine Bender and Lee Road around 1:15 a.m. Friday.</p><p>Several fire departments helped battle the blaze. The bulk of the fire was out within 70 minutes. Houston-area weather forecast
By Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News
Posted May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 06:57AM CDT

Scattered showers are possible this morning followed by afternoon storms that could produce more than 2" of rain. Otherwise warm and humid with a high in the low 90s.

With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. 16-year-old shot and killed in broad daylight at neighborhood park, teen in custody
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Aug 22 2019 02:21PM CDT
Updated Aug 22 2019 10:39PM CDT

Deputies are investigating a shooting on Macek Road near Tara Drive in Fort Bend County.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says there is one victim, a 16-year-old who died later.

The 16-year-old who was taken into custody has been charged with murder. David H. Koch accepts the Laureate Award at the Lincoln Center Spring Gala at Alice Tully Hall on May 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Lincoln Center)

David Koch, billionaire philanthropist and prolific GOP donor, dead at 79 Salmonella bacteria responsible for salmonella is shown under optical microscopy X 1000. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

CDC warns of deadly drug-resistant salmonella after more than 250 people develop illness Most Recent

David Koch, billionaire philanthropist and prolific GOP donor, dead at 79

Explore art, science, history & culture in the Houston Museum District

Free Museum Days: Free admission days and times at Houston museums

CDC warns of deadly drug-resistant salmonella after more than 250 people develop illness

Houston-area weather forecast data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/DAVID%20KOCH%20GETTY_1566564608493.jpg_7611717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/DAVID%20KOCH%20GETTY_1566564608493.jpg_7611717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/DAVID%20KOCH%20GETTY_1566564608493.jpg_7611717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/DAVID%20KOCH%20GETTY_1566564608493.jpg_7611717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="David&#x20;H&#x2e;&#x20;Koch&#x20;accepts&#x20;the&#x20;Laureate&#x20;Award&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Lincoln&#x20;Center&#x20;Spring&#x20;Gala&#x20;at&#x20;Alice&#x20;Tully&#x20;Hall&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;2&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dia&#x20;Dipasupil&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Lincoln&#x20;Center&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>David Koch, billionaire philanthropist and prolific GOP donor, dead at 79</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox26forlife/explore-art-science-history-culture-in-the-houston-museum-district" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/23/vlcsnap-2019-08-23-07h21m24s232_1566562933996_7611688_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/23/vlcsnap-2019-08-23-07h21m24s232_1566562933996_7611688_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/23/vlcsnap-2019-08-23-07h21m24s232_1566562933996_7611688_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/23/vlcsnap-2019-08-23-07h21m24s232_1566562933996_7611688_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/23/vlcsnap-2019-08-23-07h21m24s232_1566562933996_7611688_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Menil&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Collection" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Explore art, science, history & culture in the Houston Museum District</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/free-museum-days-free-admission-days-and-times-at-houston-museums" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/dino_1558616665240_7305307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/dino_1558616665240_7305307_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/dino_1558616665240_7305307_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/dino_1558616665240_7305307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/dino_1558616665240_7305307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Free Museum Days: Free admission days and times at Houston museums</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cdc-warns-of-deadly-drug-resistant-salmonella-after-more-than-250-people-develop-illness" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Salmonella%20strain%20getty_1566560019794.jpg_7611462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Salmonella%20strain%20getty_1566560019794.jpg_7611462_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Salmonella%20strain%20getty_1566560019794.jpg_7611462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Salmonella%20strain%20getty_1566560019794.jpg_7611462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Salmonella%20strain%20getty_1566560019794.jpg_7611462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Salmonella&#x20;bacteria&#x20;responsible&#x20;for&#x20;salmonella&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;under&#x20;optical&#x20;microscopy&#x20;X&#x20;1000&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;BSIP&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CDC warns of deadly drug-resistant salmonella after more than 250 people develop illness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/23/68920725_2504164449636515_6738421650083020800_n_1566561410030_7611662_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/23/68920725_2504164449636515_6738421650083020800_n_1566561410030_7611662_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/23/68920725_2504164449636515_6738421650083020800_n_1566561410030_7611662_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/23/68920725_2504164449636515_6738421650083020800_n_1566561410030_7611662_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/23/68920725_2504164449636515_6738421650083020800_n_1566561410030_7611662_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> 