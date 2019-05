The Houston Police Chief said he believes the man charged in connection with 4-year-old Maleah Davis's disappearance knows where her body is, but isn't telling officers.

Pamela Turner's family and friends attended her funeral today. The Reverend Al Sharpton spoke.

A baby boy born without skin is getting ready for an important surgery tomorrow.

The Houston Police Chief is concerned a new system for recording crime may cause some alarm.

Five puppies need forever homes, after a jogger found them abandoned in a Fort Bend County park this morning.